A vehicle has collided with level crossing barriers between Carlisle and Hexham causing severe disruption to rail services.

Northern Rail issued a statement detailing the incident which has left services to be delayed or cancelled.

For more information passengers are asked to visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet @northernassist.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...