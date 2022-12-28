Patients attending NHS hospitals in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders will wait less time on average than throughout the rest of Scotland.

In total waiting times in Scotland saw 55% of patients seen within four hours of their arrival at A&E.

In comparison 73.9% of patients attending hospital in Dumfries and Galloway were seen within four hours and 62.7% were seen within that time when attending a hospital in the Borders.

A statement from Public Health Scotland said: "Large decreases in Emergency Department (ED) attendances in NHS Scotland were observed in spring 2020, winter 2020/21 and early 2022 due to the measures put in place to respond to COVID-19.

"Current ED attendances are similar to pre-COVID levels.

"From the summer of 2021 the proportion of ED attendances being seen within four hours has dropped below 80% and has remained at this rate for a prolonged period of time.

"Note that the length of wait at EDs is generally higher than for all types of A&E site combined, reflecting the fact that EDs see patients with more complex conditions."

A Holyrood spokesperson said that “pandemic backlogs, Brexit-related staff shortages and increases in winter viruses” has caused longer waiting times in recent weeks.

But the Tories’ health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane branded the figures “catastrophic,” and called for First Minster Nicola Sturgeon to dismiss the Scottish Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf.

“He [Yousaf]has long given up on hitting the four-hour waiting time target, but now we see the staggering rise in patients waiting half a day or more on his watch,” Dr Guldane said.

"Humza Yousaf is literally putting more and more lives needlessly on the line. It is utterly disgraceful that almost 1,300 patients waited 12 hours or more in the week ending December 4, compared to just over 100 in his first week as Health Secretary.

“This is further damning evidence of why he must be sacked. He has lost the trust of suffering patients and dedicated staff alike.”

