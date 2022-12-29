The Met Office has upgraded Friday's yellow warning for rain to amber in parts of Southern Scotland.

Areas in Dumfries and Galloway and in the Scottish Borders will be under the amber warning from 3am until midday.

Rain is likely to be persistent and heavy overnight into Friday morning.

Accumulations of 40-50mm are expected quite widely with 60-70mm possible in a few upland locations.

The Met Office said: "Following recent wet weather, river and surface water flooding is likely."

The Met Office has provided this information to prepare for the amber warning.

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

