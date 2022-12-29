Whitehaven's Beacon Museum will open its doors for free as a 'thank you' to local residents.

The attraction, owned by Copeland Borough Council, won't charge for entry on 29 and 30 December from 11am until 4pm.

Councillor Steve Morgan, portfolio holder for The Beacon Museum, said: "We are so proud of our award-winning tourist attraction that we felt it right to let everyone enjoy it.

"And it felt particularly appropriate to do it when finances, for many, are stretched.

"This is an opportunity for those who haven’t yet visited us to experience the fantastic interactive exhibits spread across four floors of fun. And, for those who have joined us before, we welcome you back to see what’s new."

