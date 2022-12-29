Man named following fatal crash at Levens on A590

Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision on the A590 near Levens.

Keith Sanderson, 82, from the Preston area was involved in the incident that happened on the A590 between Brettargh Holt roundabout and junction 36 of the M6 at around 3:45pm on 16 December.

Mr Sanderson died on 24 December.

The incident involved a silver VW Jetta and an Audi A4.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the VW Jetta travelling prior to it.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information relating to this incident can report online quoting incident number 142 of the 16 December 2022. You can also phone on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.