'Marathon Man' Gary McKee is set to complete his 365th marathon of the year on New Year's Eve.

Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, has been running a marathon every single day this year for his Three Six Five Challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

Throughout the year, the Pride of Britain finalist has completed 105 laps of the London Community Track at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and around MediaCity in Salford, as well as many runs in his hometown.

Gary McKee completing his 300th marathon. Credit: ITV Border

He said: "I’ve always seen the challenge as a day at a time, a 365-piece jigsaw, each day regardless of the weather I lace up my shoes and put one foot in front of the other for 26.2 miles.

"If I can support people going through cancer and other life-limiting illnesses while inspiring people to get out there and fundraise themselves, then every marathon I do every day is worth the effort."

Having raised over £200,000 in 2021 by running 110 marathons, this year Gary wanted to aim higher, and described the gruelling 365-day challenge, which seeks to raise £1 million as "a whole year of opportunity to help other people".

Gary McKee completed the majority of the marathons in his hometown of Cleator Moor. Credit: Carlos Reina

Speaking to ITV News earlier this year, Gary said: "I ran 110 marathons last year and when we saw how much we raised and how many people got involved, I just always thought that there was plenty left and I could have carried on.

"We came up with the idea of 365 because it's a whole year of opportunity to help people."

Gary McKee will complete his final run in his hometown of Cleator Moor on Saturday 31 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...