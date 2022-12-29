ScotRail warns of travel disruption in January due to strikes

Train passengers have been warned to expect significant disruption next week as rail workers take further strike action in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The RMT union has announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail workers walking out occupy safety-critical roles.

On strike days, and on the non-strike day of Thursday 5 January, ScotRail will run services on 12 routes across the central belt, Fife, and the Borders between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

It comes after RMT members took strike action over Christmas which affected ScotRail services, with no trains from early evening on Christmas Eve until 27 December.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

"For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between 3 and 7 January, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

"We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

"Customers should check their journey in advance to make sure your train is running."

RMT members walked out from Christmas Eve until 27 December. Credit: PA Images

The train operator is warning customers that the final services will depart well before 6.30pm and urged them to plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will leave.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The union remains available for talks to resolve this dispute.

"But until the Government gives the rail industry a mandate to come to a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and condition of work, our industrial campaign will continue into the new year, if necessary."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...