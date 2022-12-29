South Cumbria police have issued advice to residents to secure their vehicles, homes and businesses to deter opportunist criminals.

Police are asking residents, business owners and those out shopping in Cumbria to remain vigilant and to report any crimes or suspicious activity to police.

Cumbria police state that thieves are active at this time of year knowing that properties may be holding expensive personal goods and cash.

Westmorland and Furness Neighbourhood Policing Team Lead, Chief Inspector Kye Reynard said: “In this period between Christmas and New Year, security is often overlooked as we all have so many things to do.

"However, it is essential that security remains a priority to help keep your property protected.

“Always keep valuables out of sight.

"You can also mark your valuables with your postcode using a UV pen or by using a Smart Water kit, this can help us identify your property and return it to you if it is taken.

“I’d also urge people to dispose of their packaging carefully so not to advertise expensive new goods that are inside your home.

“Please take extra care to secure your property over New Year when we would expect more people to be out late in the evening, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“To those looking to commit crime in our area, burglary is a priority crime for Cumbria Police. If you chose to steal, you should expect a visit from us and to be held to account for your actions.”

Based on experience, local Neighbourhood Policing teams have also issued some effective tips to help deter offenders from targeting you and your property.

Home and business security tips:

Check that the locks, bolts and latches on all windows and doors are working and used

Turn on intruder alarms

Consider installing real or dummy CCTV

Consider installing external motion sensor lights

Leave a light on when you are out (this can be aided with a timer)

Never publicise your home is unattended on social media or to friends, colleagues or neighbours

Postcode your valuables with a UV pen or Smart Water

Cancel newspapers, milk etc when you go on holiday

Report suspicious activity around your property or neighbourhood to police

Make sure callers to your home are genuine, always ask for ID. If in doubt do not open the door

Keep valuables out of sight

Do not place empty packaging or receipts for expensive goods outside your house

Do not post pictures of expensive items or gifts publicly on social media Police would also advise shoppers to:

Carry minimal valuables such as a phone and bank card

Keep your purse / wallet secured in your bag or pocket

Keep valuables in sight at all times - for example do not place a handbag on the back of a chair or on the floor

Keep a note of important phone numbers in case your phone is lost/stolen/damaged

Make sure you report any theft immediately to police and your Bank to prevent thieves using your cards to buy items over the phone or internet

Wear your bag in front of you when in a crowded place

Vehicle security:

Keep your vehicle locked

Do not store valuables in your vehicle

Keep your vehicle in a secure or well lit area

Consider fitting a tracker

Consider fitting a dash cam or CCTV focused on your driveway

