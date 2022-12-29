A successful conclusion has been reached to see two GP surgeries in Dumfries and Galloway re-established as traditional practices.

Loch Ree Practice and Lochnaw Practice in Stranraer had been operating in recent years under the direct management of the Health Board.

The contract for provision of services at these practices has been formally accepted by Drs Goodare and Griffen of Glenluce Practice.

The contract for Lochnaw Practice will transfer with effect from January 2023, while Loch Ree Practice is planned for March 2023.

Registered patients are now being offered the opportunity to meet with the new service providers at a meeting taking place at the Millennium Centre in Stranraer on Tuesday 24 January at 6.30pm.

Deputy Medical Director Dr Grecy Bell said: "NHS Dumfries and Galloway regards the re-establishing of these practices in the hands of independent contractors as a very positive development.

"This now places them in line with the majority of other GP practices within the region.

"Last year, Drs Goodare and Griffen were awarded the contract to provide services at Lochinch.

"And since the contracts for Loch Ree and Lochnaw have been awarded, they have been very successful in a drive to recruit new, additional staff to help bolster services in these practices."

