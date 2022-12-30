Various locations throughout Cumbria are set to be without power in the first week of 2023.

Electricity North West has released the information about the planned outage for next week and the locations it will affect.

The postcodes that could be affected include CA9, CA7, CA13, CA10, CA28, LA8.

These planned power cuts come after more than 1000 homes were left without power in Whitehaven.

Regarding the power cuts in Whitehaven Electricity North West said: "Our engineers have advised they will be removing the generators from 15 minutes for up to one hour with intermittent power cuts so we can get you back onto mains.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience of this. Thank you to all our customer's for your patience."

Electricity North West have released this five step plan for if you are without electricity.

Check your trip switches. They can be found under the stairs, in the bathroom or usually in a utility cupboard at the front of your house.

If your trip switches were pointing downward when your electricity went off, flick them back to an upward position. This could indicate a problem with your internal wiring such as a faulty appliance. You may need to contact a local electrician. If your trip switches are pointing upward whilst your electricity is off, check step two.

Check with your neighbours to see if their power is on and also check if the street lights are on.

If your neighbours and street lights still have electricity, you may have a problem with your main fuse or you could be involved in a power cut. You can report the power cut by calling us direct.

If you have completed the checks and you are still without power, you could be involved in a power cut and need to contact us to report it. Get in touch via social media on Facebook (Electricity North West) or Twitter (@ElectricityNW). Call us direct on 105.

