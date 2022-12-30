The railway line that connects Carlisle to Scotland is flooded causing widespread cancellations and disruption.

Avanti West Coast has issued a 'do not travel' warning for customers looking to go north of the border ahead of Hogmanay.

The operator said: "Customers with tickets dated today can use these for travel tomorrow (31 December) before 12:00.

"LNER are conveying passengers between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross in both directions until further notice."

There is also significant disruption on ScotRail services.

A statement from ScotRail said: "We hope to reinstate services on all other lines later today once the weather has improved and safety checks have been made."Tickets dated for today can be used tomorrow (31 December), or you can get a full refund on unused tickets if you're not going to use them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...