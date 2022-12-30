The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Rivers in the area are rising due to heavy rain with an amber warning in place throughout the morning on Friday.

There has also been significant disruption to motorists due to flooding roads because of the heavy rainfall.

A statement from SEPA said: "Rivers in the area are rising due to heavy rain which has fallen overnight and will continue through Friday.

"There is a risk of flooding from rivers, small watercourses and surface water.

"Flooding to the rail and road networks is already happening. River levels are expected to remain high into the evening.

"Extra care should be taken on the roads as there is likely to be difficult driving conditions, and when out and about near rivers and smaller watercourses as high water levels could cause some deep and fast flowing water over land."

SEPA state that the following incidents could arise as a result of the flooding.

Flooding of land and roads, particularly on low lying land next to rivers.

Wet road surfaces and ponding of surface water, especially in known trouble spots.

Disruption to travel and infrastructure leading to longer journey times.

More significant flooding impacts are also possible, including:

Flooding affecting parts of communities.

Danger to life and damage to buildings.

SEPA officers will continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as further information becomes available.

SEPA offered this advice to anyone who is a victim of the flooding, they said: "Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

"Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

"This flood alert update is now in force until further notice.

"If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup."

