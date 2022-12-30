A total of 12 people from the ITV Border region have been included in the King's New Year Honours List for 2023.

The list gives national recognition to people who have given exceptional service in public and community life.

Eight Cumbrians four people from Southern Scotland have been included.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Joanne Rycroft-Malone for services to Health and Social Care Research

Fergus Dalziel Cochrane- For services to the Scottish Parliament

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ms Marie Hamer for services to Education

Mr Edward Mallinson for services to Steam Boating Heritage and to the community in Cumbria

Mr Nicholas Owen for services to Mountain Rescue

Mrs Evelyn Pattinson for Charitable Services

Mr Nigel Robson for services to Education

Mr Steven Watts for services to Charitable Fundraising

Pauline Mary Brown- Advanced Nurse Practitioner. For services to Healthcare in Scotland

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Ms Sheila Ashburner for services to the community in Milnthorpe

William Sinclair Barbour- For services to Scottish Country Dancing

William John Collins- Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kirkcudbright Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Mrs Claire Hensman, said: "To be awarded an Honour is a huge achievement and I do congratulate all the recipients whose contributions to our communities make such a difference.

"I would encourage people to think about someone that they know who always goes the extra mile for others and who has made an outstanding contribution to their community or to their area of work over the years.

"Anyone can nominate a person for an honour, and I am very keen for people who have given exceptional service to receive the recognition they deserve."

