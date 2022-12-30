Motorists are facing significant disruption due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

An amber weather warning for rain has been in place throughout Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders.

Significant disruption has already seen rail passengers warned not to travel north of Carlisle.

Flooding has led to the closure of the A781 on both ways from A780 Buccleugh Street to Dockhead.

The A75 remains just passable, however, there is heavy traffic and flooding on the road.

At Parton the A713 is closed in both directions and the A712 is closed in both directions at the B7075.

The B7000 is also closed in both directions from Castle Douglas to Knowehead.

In Stranraer the A718 is closed at Sheuchan Street in both directions.

Accumulations of 40-50mm are expected quite widely with 60-70mm possible in a few upland locations.

The Met Office said: "Following recent wet weather, river and surface water flooding is likely."

