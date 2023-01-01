A 56-year-old man has died while out walking in the Lake District.

The man was out walking with friends when he sat down tired then collapsed unconscious near the summit of Crag Hill on December 28th.

Members from Keswick's Mountain Rescue Team, Cockermouth MRT and the Coastguard were called to the scene at 1:40pm.

A spokesperson from Keswick MRT said: "The man’s friends called 999 for help and commenced CPR. Keswick team approached via Force Crag mines and Coledale Hause. Cockermouth MRT were also called to assist with the rescue as well as R199 Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.

"The weather and visibility did not allow the helicopter to approach so it was forced to return.

"Team members arrived on scene but tragically there was nothing that could be done to save the man. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family and friends."