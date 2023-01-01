Plea for NHS Borders staff to work festive overtime amid 'extreme pressure'

To avoid a health crisis in the Scottish Borders, staff not due to work over the four-day holiday period have been asked to consider coming in for shifts.

The plea from NHS Borders has been made to deal with the "extreme pressure" services are under due to high levels of flu and Covid, both in the community and in hospitals.

The issues have been compounded by higher than normal staff sickness levels, also due to the virus and flu.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders admitted the request was a "very big ask" but said it was needed to alleviate pressure on services.

The spokesperson added: "We know this is a very big ask on top of how hard everyone has been working, but we need to alleviate some of the pressure on staff who are rostered to work and do everything we can to keep our patients as safe as possible.

"We are looking for offers from all staff, including clinical, facilities and administration. Offers of help will be coordinated to the maximum effect. Thank you."