Carlisle United lost 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers in their first outing of 2023.

Forward Kristian Dennis gave the Blues some late game hope when he scored his 14th goal of the season in the 87th minute but a last ditch attempt at an equaliser was thwarted by Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Manager Paul Simpson has expressed his disappointment at the loss, where a win would have helped to solidify Carlisle's place in the top four of the league table.

Simpson said: "We were poor from the start but we showed good character chasing the game at the end.

"Doncaster just got themselves into a better position. I'm really disappointed with both of their goals. You can make the excuse of tiredness but they're in the exact same position and they just had a bit more life than we had today."

The Cumbrians have been plagued by a series of injuries that left their squad depleted for the match, with the latest being Jack Stretton, who was substituted 25 minutes into the game after a hamstring issue.

Simpson said: "It’s really disappointing because we have to trust players, and if they say they’re fine we have to believe them. He trained on Saturday with no issues whatsoever, but he said the ball went over his head and when he stretched to get it he felt something.

"I don’t know how bad it is, but I just keep thinking that it’s got to change. We can’t keep going with the bad luck we’re having, so I just hope in these next 22 games we start to get a bit better luck with injuries.

“The injuries do affect you, but it’d be wrong of me to say that’s a reason for us not being at it for this game.”

