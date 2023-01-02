A 23-year-old man has died following a collision near Longtown.

The incident involved a Mini Cooper S and an Audi A4 and happened on Friday 30 December on Netherby Road North, Longtown shortly after 11:15pm.

The driver of the Mini, Reece Cowan from Longtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 50s from Longtown, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary with minor injuries. He has since been discharged.

Police would like to identify and speak to two male cyclists who were seen at the scene, but left before police arrived, to assist with enquires.

Police are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles driving that day or the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online quoting incident number 209 of 30 December 2022. You can also phone 101.

