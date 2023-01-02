Residents in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway are being advised to be mindful of potential disruption in the next few days as a week of unsettled weather is expected.

Scotland's Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) is also urging people to plan ahead for any travel across the region.

The guidance comes after last week’s significant flooding which saw SEPA issue 10 regional flood alerts, 29 local flood warnings and a severe flood warning for Dumfries.

Impacts across the country were significant, with levels at the River Nith being the highest ever recorded, and higher than Storm Frank in 2015 and flooding in December 1982.

Marc Becker, Flood Duty Manager at SEPA, said: “Across New Year’s week we’ll see Scotland face a further period of unsettled weather. Prolonged rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, combined with melting snow, is likely to see minor river and surface water flooding, across the country, with the potential for impact on transport routes.

“Whilst peak river levels in Southern Scotland, including the Tweed and the Nith, are expected to be well below those experienced last week, given the saturated nature of the ground, minor disruption is likely on some transport routes with isolated property flooding in places.

“Across the week, we’ll see Scots and visitors to Scotland out and about, travelling home or returning to work. We’re urging people to keep updated, register for SEPA’s free Floodline messaging service, be mindful of potential disruption, and plan ahead for any travel across the period to the weekend.”

