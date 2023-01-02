An inquest is to open into the death of a man killed by police on Borland Avenue in Carlisle.

Sergii Kuzmenko, 40, died after being fatally shot by armed officers on Monday 19 December.

Initial reports indicated that the officers identified a possible imminent threat to a child and discharged their weapons.

Mr Kuzmenko was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.15pm.

Cumbria Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which launched an investigation, taking evidence from officers and body-worn video.

The inquest will be opened at Cockermouth Coroner's Court by coroner Robert Cohen on Thursday 12 January. It will then be adjourned to a date that remains to be confirmed.

