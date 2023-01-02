A local woman who was killed in a crash in Kendal has been named by police as they issued an appeal for information.

The woman died after a fatal road traffic collision on Saturday 17 December, on the A6070 at Burton, around 10.30am.

The collision involved a Skoda Roomster and a Mercedes Sprinter Van.

The front seat passenger of the Skoda, 41-year-old Helen Wolfendale from Holme, was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital and died on 23 December.

The driver of the Skoda, a 43-year-old man from Holme was also airlifted to Preston hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

Two children under the age of 10 were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles driving prior to or the the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to report it by phoning 101 or going online and quoting incident number 117 of 17th December 2022.

