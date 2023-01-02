Plans are in place for a £2 million redevelopment of a Christian leisure centre in Eden.

The Dunfell Christian Trust, which manages the Knock Centre in Appleby, has lodged plans with Eden District Council to create a larger centre than the one that currently stands.

The proposals would demolish the existing 860 square metre site to be replaced with over twice the floor space.

The plans require a fundraising drive and would see the facility changed to offer "hostel-style" accommodation.

It would also increase the sizes of the dining area, sports hall, chapel and lounge which had proven too small when they were required during poor weather. The car park would go from having four spaces to fourteen.

A spokesman for the trust said: “We are going to try and rebuild the centre in the wonderful location of the Eden Valley. The great memories of the past will remain with the centre’s users but the trust would like to provide a facility that meets the needs of future generations.

"The Centre is available for hire by churches and other groups with a Christian ethos who share the aims of the Trust – the teaching, practice and propagation of the Christian faith – and are wanting to use the Centre accordingly. The Trustees reserve the right to refuse to hire the Centre to any group which they believe falls short of these aims, or which teaches or practices beliefs inconsistent with the Doctrinal Basis of the Trust."

