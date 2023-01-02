Passengers are being advised not to travel between Scotland and England on the West Coast Mainline after the line was damaged by flooding on Friday.

Emergency engineering works are underway near Carstairs, between Carlisle and Glasgow after an embankment beneath the railway was significantly damaged during extreme weather.

The line is not expected to reopen for passengers and freight until at least Friday 6 January.

Engineers are working to remove landslip material affecting a 40 metre long section of track and will then need to reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone to allow the railway to safely reopen.

Once the embankment has been strengthened, the track will be relayed and engineers will check signalling systems in the affected area.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “This is a very challenging project, but we understand the inconvenience closing the line will cause to customers and are working hard to reopen the railway as quickly as we can.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “While our colleagues at Network Rail are working hard to reopen the affected parts of the line damaged by the landslip caused by extreme weather, our advice to customers is do not travel to and from Scotland on the West Coast Mainline.

“Customers are being advised not to travel north of Carlisle as there are no services. An amended timetable is in place between Carlisle and London Euston. Customers travelling south of Carlisle are being strongly advised to check their journey before they travel. We thank our customers for their patience in what are very challenging circumstances.

