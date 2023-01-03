Dumfries and Galloway police have made an appeal to motorists after a driver was stopped having not cleared their windscreen.

Officers stopped a car on the A716 near to Stoneykirk when they made the discovery.

With driving conditions less than favourable officers were shocked to find the driver behind the wheel with the vehicle in the condition it was in.

A statement from Dumfries and Galloway police said: "Roads Policing Officers in Dumfries and Galloway would like to remind motorists about the importance of making sure their windscreen is completely clear before their journey.

"This motor car was stopped on the A716 near to Stoneykirk, the driver had made no attempt to clear their windscreen from mist.

"Combined with the glaring, low-lying winter sun, visibility was down to metres, causing a danger to themselves and other road users.

"Please take an extra minute or two to clear your windscreen before setting off for the safety of yourself and other road users."

