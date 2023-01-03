Flood warning in place for parts of Cumbria as heavy rain expected
There is currently a flood warning in place for parts of Cumbria, the Met Office has said.
Heavy rain is forecast over the next couple of days with the Met Office and Environment Agency detailing areas throughout the county that could be at risk of flooding.
There is a specific flood warning for Keswick Campsite with a risk to properties.
A statement from the Environment Agency said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.
"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.
"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.
"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.
"The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action."
The following advice has been given for those living in the area.
Flood warning - Act
Turn off gas, water and electricity
Move things upstairs or to safety
Move family, pets and car to safety
The Environment Agency has released the following information for residents to act and prepare for the weather.
What to do if you get a flood warning
A flood warning means you need to act as flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:
Move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
Move family and pets to safety
Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
If you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
Keep track of the latest flood risk situation
