There is currently a flood warning in place for parts of Cumbria, the Met Office has said.

Heavy rain is forecast over the next couple of days with the Met Office and Environment Agency detailing areas throughout the county that could be at risk of flooding.

There is a specific flood warning for Keswick Campsite with a risk to properties.

Cumbria currently has a flood warning in place. Credit: Met Office/Environment Agency

A statement from the Environment Agency said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

"The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action."

The following advice has been given for those living in the area.

Flood warning - Act

Turn off gas, water and electricity

Move things upstairs or to safety

Move family, pets and car to safety

The Environment Agency has released the following information for residents to act and prepare for the weather.

What to do if you get a flood warning

A flood warning means you need to act as flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:

Move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

Move family and pets to safety

Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

If you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

Keep track of the latest flood risk situation

