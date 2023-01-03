Scottish Borders Police have issued advice for drivers to protect themselves on the roads throughout the region.

Heavy rainfall coupled with falling temperatures has led to advice being provided for those travelling on the roads.

A statement from Traffic Scotland said: "Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region."

Scottish Borders Police have released the following advice for road users throughout the borders.

Slow Down - You may not be able to see as clearly, so you need to drive more slowly. This will also give other drivers more time to see your vehicle.

Avoid skidding - The chances of skidding are higher, and your stopping distance will increase. So reduce your speed smoothly by easing off the accelerator pedal earlier when driving on slippery surfaces.

Avoid sudden actions - Avoid harsh braking, acceleration, or sharp steering when driving on snow or ice. Also, leave more distance between vehicles – at least ten times the normal braking distance.

Use dipped lights - Sidelights alone are often not bright enough for your vehicle to be seen in poor visibility. Remember to keep them clean and clear.

Check the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and issues.

The warning comes as Scotland's Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) is also urging people to plan ahead for any travel across the region.

The guidance comes after last week’s significant flooding which saw SEPA issue 10 regional flood alerts, 29 local flood warnings and a severe flood warning for Dumfries.

Impacts across the country were significant, with levels at the River Nith being the highest ever recorded, and higher than Storm Frank in 2015 and flooding in December 1982.

