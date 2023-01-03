Play Brightcove video

More than 200 people braved the cold in Derwentwater on New Year's Day to raise money for a local charity.

The event saw the swimmers, many of them in fancy dress, enter the water at 11am when temperatures were hovering at around eight degrees.

The event was free to take part in but participants were invited to make a voluntary donation towards the Calvert Trust, who organised the dip and work with people with disabilities to help them benefit from the great outdoors.

Organisers hope that the dip will become a regular fixture on the Lake District Calvert Trust fundraising calendar.

Louise Dunn, one of the trustees, said: "Amazing scenes down here in Keswick as over 200 people braving the cold water to raise funds for the Calvert Trust.

"We want to thank everyone that is here and everyone who has donated."

Yvonne Booth, the trust's fundraising officer said: “This event is all about bringing the community together, welcoming in 2023 and having great fun for charity.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...