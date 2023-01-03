Isla the mountain rescue dog showcased her amazing abilities after she rescued a couple who were stranded on New Year's Day.

Keswick Mountain Rescue were called out just after 5.30pm on New Year's Day after a couple became stranded when climbing Scafell Pike with their dog.

It was on the journey back down from the peak where they became lost and confused and subsequently ended up in Wasdale.

The couple found their way back out but then got lost near Sty Head Pass.

A statement from Keswick Mountain Rescue said: "One of the party suffered a panic attack on the steep ground so, despite being well equipped with clothing and head torches, they thought it best to get help by calling 999 and asking for mountain rescue.

"By wandering around they found a mobile signal to call in and give an approximate location.

"Unfortunately the team could not contact them again to get a phone find fix on their location.

A rescue operation was underway just after 17:30 on New Year's Day Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue

"A small team went out with a team search dog to try to locate the missing couple.

"The team searched the area on the Borrowdale side of Sty Head Tarn with no luck so proceeded to the stretcher box on Sty Head Pass from where a plan was being formulated to split up and search different paths."

This was where Isla the rescue dog showcased her worth to the crew by finding the couple in an area that would not have been easily noticed by the rescue team.

Keswick Mountain Rescue said: "Suddenly search dog Isla bolted off away and down a steep gully away from the main paths.

"We gave chase only to find Isla barking as she had successfully located the couple, an excellent and impressive find.

"It is doubtful if we alone without Isla would have found the couple as they were hidden in a steep-sided gully away from the paths.

"The couple were then walked back to Seathwaite."

