Smokers in North Cumbria are being urged to ditch cigarettes this year to improve their health and "help keep more money in their pocket".

In England there are currently 5.4million adults who smoke, making it the leading preventable cause of premature death.

The NHS states that on average smokers could save around £38 a week - around £2000 per year.

Liz McDonald, a stop smoking advisor at North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC), said: “New Year is a time when many people decide to quit smoking.

"Quitting smoking will not only improve your health but also help with money in your pocket.

"Planning ahead and making use of the free support services that are available can help you quit smoking for good.

“There’s a range of support available including stop smoking aids, digital tools and expert help from local stop smoking services to help your quit-smoking journey.

"There are also several ways that you can get ready to quit such as being prepared for triggers, making changes to your routine to resist cravings and getting support from your friends and family to keep going.

"These tools and support can help boost your chances of quitting for good.”

John Atkinson, a respiratory consultant at NCIC, said: “Smoking is still the leading preventable cause of premature death.

"Every cigarette smoked damages the lungs and airways, making it harder to breathe.

"I urge every smoker to make a New Year’s resolution to quit this January.

"It’s never too late to quit – stopping smoking brings immediate benefits to health, including for people with an existing smoking-related disease.

"If you want to quit smoking this January, there are lots of free resources and support from the NHS which can help you quit for good - you won’t be alone in your New Year’s resolution.”

Stop smoking experts recommend these 10 top tips for those who plan to quit this January:

Pick a quit date and add it to your calendar

List your reasons to quit

Use stop smoking aids to help manage cravings

Change your routine if you smoke at certain times of day

Tell people you are quitting

If you’ve tried to quit before, remember what worked

Have a plan if you are tempted to smoke

List your smoking triggers and how to avoid them

Keep cravings at bay by keeping busy

Exercise away the urge

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...