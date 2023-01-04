Play Brightcove video

People are being warned about rising levels of flu and Covid as pressure on the NHS mounts.

ITV resident Dr Ajay Bedi told Lookaround: "My colleagues that work in the NHS tell me that at the moment both they themselves and the system are as stressed as they have ever been.

"I think this tripledemic that we were worried about before Christmas has come to light.

"We still have got covid in the background, flu and other bugs are on the increase and we have the demands on the NHS as well.

Dr Ajay has encouraged people to check to see if they are eligible for any vaccinations this winter time.

He said: “Vaccinations still remain the most effective way to protect yourself against these viruses so I would encourage everyone out there to go and read up on them, go to the NHS website there is loads of good information there.

“The NHS is there for all of us. I think it is important to remember that the staff are working hard, they are under pressure, and it is important that we remain patient and as kind as we can be.

"But if people need help then you need to reach out and there are many ways you can do that.”

Director of public health for Cumbria Colin Cox said: “As was predicted we’re seeing respiratory illnesses spreading rapidly right now, whether that’s Covid, flu or just the common cold.

"For most of us, getting ill with these bugs is an unpleasant inconvenience, but for others the implications for their health are still serious.

"We also know it puts more pressure on the NHS at a time when it is already under severe strain.

“The things that people can do to prevent the spread of winter bugs are simple, and really just a common courtesy to other people: if you are ill, stay at home if you can; if you have to go out when you have a respiratory illness, then wear a mask when you are around people.

"And of course practise good hygiene, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and wash your hands regularly.

“These actions genuinely make a difference and I’d encourage everyone to do what they can to help prevent infections spreading.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...