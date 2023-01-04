Play Brightcove video

'I never thought I had bitten off more than I could chew' - Gary McKee tells ITV Border

Marathon man Gary McKee has stated that he "never doubted himself" as he completed 365 marathons in as many days throughout 2022.

Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor in West Cumbria, completed the challenge of running a marathon every single day in 2022 for charity.

In total he raised over £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

Speaking on yesterday's Lookaround programme, Mr McKee spoke of the feeling he now has having completed his mammoth challenge, and said: "It has sort of sunk in.

Gary McKee when he completed his final marathon of the year. Credit: ITV Border

"I feel good for someone that has ran the distances I have. I done a couple of hours on the treadmill and I will be doing that for a while to bring myself back down.

“I don’t think you give yourself that time to get tired.

"There is always something happening and mentally it is only when you look back at it when you read through your messages from people the enormity of it starts to sink in."

Gary completed the incredible challenge in hail, rain and snow and was thankful to the many runners and school children who helped him throughout.

He said: “There was never an occasion where I thought that I had bitten off more than I could chew it was always the case of it was quite exciting not knowing who was outside.

"There were lots of different people coming to run with me, lots of schools enjoyed being there and I enjoyed them being there.

"It is just the fact that you know that people are being told that they have got cancer and it is a devastating word. I just wanted to offer support.

“I have been there myself and I know what it is like. My promise was to run 365 and that is what we done."

Gary McKee went through at least 20 pairs of trainers throughout the year. Credit: ITV Border

When reflecting on his accomplishment Gary said that he never doubted himself and that he was delighted to see so much money raised.

“When I look back it was the most emotional time," he said.

"I knew I could do the 365, I never ever doubted myself.

"Those who knew me didn’t doubt me but what you don’t know is how much it can raise in these times, people are struggling for money.

"To be able to raise that money it was unbelievable, it was a moment that I will never be able to feel again, it is just an overpowering though that I got there and that I done it.”

