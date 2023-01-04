A man who launched a “frenzied” Boxing Day attack on a grounded victim he had initially punched in self-defence has been sentenced by a judge.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Shane Housby, 34, made his first “mistake” by following fellow Silloth pub customer Ian Corless after the latter had “offered him out” amid an altercation.

Both parties were at the Balmoral Hotel on December 26, 2021, when the confrontation occurred.

It was accepted by the prosecution Mr Corless had been aggressive towards Housby and then thrown the first punch as the two men headed outside.

Housby responded by punching out in self-defence with Mr Corless going to the ground as a result.

“If that is where it had ended, you would not be in the dock,” Judge Nicholas Barker told Housby as he was sentenced having admitted an actual bodily harm assault charge.

That crime, said the judge, was committed as Housby then “set about a frenzied attack” on Mr Corless, who was struck a number of times as he lay prone.

The attack only ended as others intervened.

“In many ways it is his good fortune, and yourself by extension, that he was not more seriously injured,” said Judge Barker.

The court heard married man Housby, of Caldew Street, Silloth, ran a successful business; his wife had recently given birth and he had sought to put offending behaviour behind him.

After considering mitigation and submissions, Judge Barker imposed a community order.

Housby must complete 150 hours’ unpaid work and a two-month electronically monitored night time curfew.

In addition he has to pay £1,000 court costs and, to Mr Corless, £400 in compensation.

“It seems to me this is not such a case where I would have to deprive you of your liberty,” said the judge.

