A new nuclear reactor facility is set to create 750 jobs in Workington.

TSP Engineering will start building small modular reactors with manufacturing set to be completed in 2027.

The project will see NuCell reactor units built in Cumbria offering the UK the opportunity to further develop its own energy supply.

TSP Engineering says the announcement will lead to 750 new jobs in Workington with employment set to be boosted in all trades, engineering disciplines and support professions.

The reactors, known as SMRs, could be used in the UK or abroad.

Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson has spoken of his delight at the news for West Cumbria.

He said: "This announcement today that the ‘NuCell’ SMR will be manufactured at TSP in my constituency is fantastic news.

"As a supporter of industry and a strong advocate for new nuclear, I continue to fight hard to support and encourage investment in developments such as this.

"We are fortunate to have a strong supply chain for the nuclear industry in the Workington constituency.

"Manufacturing and design of new nuclear in Cumbria will be another boost to our local skills base – and will help grow jobs and support innovation across the engineering sector in West Cumbria.

"The nuclear industry has its roots firmly established here, and it is great to see that we are building on our strengths and leading the way in innovation."

