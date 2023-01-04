Two people are in a serious condition in hospital after a single vehicle crash closed part of the A68 for almost seven hours.

A 49-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Their conditions are described as serious but stable.

The incident took place near Soutra, near the junction for Gilston at around 4:30am on Wednesday.

The road was closed between Soutra and Oxton while investigations were carried out and reopened around 11:15am.

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash and officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who either saw what happened or saw the white Ford Focus prior to the crash.

"Likewise, anyone with dash cam footage of the A68 around 4.30am on Wednesday, please review it and bring anything relevant to our attention."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0364 of Wednesday 4 January.

