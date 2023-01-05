A 55-year-old woman has died following flooding at Walkerburn in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland confirmed the news after they were called on 31 December to people within flood waters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Saturday, 31 December, 2022, police were called to reports of people within flood waters at Walkerburn, Scottish Borders.

“Two women were rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly one of the women, 55, died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Monday, 2 January, 2023.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

