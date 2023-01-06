Penrith Cricket Club says it has been overwhelmed by the support it received from the local community following thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals.

Furniture, railings, a water pipe, stone wall and boundary ropes were among items destroyed or damaged as the club was targeted in a late night attack last year.

Chairman Andy Hall said "We were devastated at first that such a thing could happen. But very quickly the community came to our aid. It was really humbling as money was donated from all sorts of places from businesses, locals, patrons, sponsors.

It follows a hearing at Carlisle Youth Court where a boy, now aged fourteen, admitted involvement along with two others.

Furniture at the club was damaged. Credit: Craig McGlasson

"When the news broke it was very emotional to think the club could be targeted in such a way" Andy said.

He continued: "When we realised it was boys of such a young age it was so disappointing for the community that this could happen in Penrith.

Parts of the stone perimeter wall at the club were removed. Credit: Craig McGlasson

CCTV was analysed after the wrecking spree and police arrested three youngsters, then aged 12 and 13.

The court heard the 14 year old did not accept he'd caused all the damage but it was something he was truly sorry for.

Andy explained how Penrith Cricket Club is run by many local volunteers and that pain was felt throughout the community, he said: "It was a tough time.

"We have volunteers and for them to have to deal with that it was traumatic. We are trying to provide cricket for the local community.

“Sometimes good can come out of these situations and the way the community has supported the club since has been amazing and humbling.

“People getting in touch with support and that they were shocked to hear what had happened..

“It restores your faith in human nature and community nature is alive and kicking in Penrith.

“Now we can make various improvements to the pavilion etc so we have had a bad thing happen but have came out in a better place. It has brought the community together.

Club officials found the destruction when they arrived at their Tynefield Park site on 5 July last year.

District Judge John Temperley imposed a three-month referral order, meaning the boy must agree to work with a youth offending team during that period; and ruled that £500 compensation should be paid on his behalf to the club.

The two other boys have been the subject of out-of-court disposals.

