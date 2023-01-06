Dumfries and Galloway council have stated that initial findings have showcased that flooding in Dumfries was the worst on record.

There was a significant impact across Dumfries and Galloway and in the Scottish Borders due to the flooding.

A 55-year-old woman died after being rescued from flood water in Walkerburn in the Scottish Borders.

A Dumfries and Galloway council spokesperson said: "As part of the response to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issue of the Severe Flood Warning for the Whitesands, the PARD (Persons at Risk Database) was accessed.

"Checks were then undertaken to confirm the safety of more than 250 vulnerable people within the flood area of the river Nith.

"A rest centre was established at Dumfries and Galloway Council’s The Bridge on 30 December, and the small number of people who attended were ultimately accommodated in local hotels.

"The facility remained open should there have been further demand, but generally those residents of residential properties impacted made arrangements to stay with friends or relatives.

Dumfries and Galloway council state that there was significant damage to roads being flooded throughout the region, they said: "During and immediately after the flooding, we inspected roads and bridges and reopened them as flood water receded.

"At the peak of the floods, Dumfries and Galloway Council had to close more than 60 roads across the region.

"Most have been reopened. Fewer than five roads remain closed because of continued standing water, or due to the need to carry out repairs.

"The Council has contacted the Scottish Flood Forum, which is there to support flood-hit communities not only in recovery but also in resilience. They can be reached at www.scottishfloodforum.org.

"We continue to work closely with partner agencies to help affected citizens and businesses to recover from this flood.

"The scale of the flooding was unprecedented in some parts of the region.

"Initial feedback from SEPA was that the flooding on the Nith through Dumfries was the highest on record, with a recording of 1,170 cumecs at the Greensands. A cumec is a cubic metre (1 tonne) of water per second."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...