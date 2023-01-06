Play Brightcove video

Jon Tordoff has used up to 160,000 pieces of Lego to re-create the Lake District

A Derbyshire man has used thousands of pieces of Lego to recreate a model of the Lake District.

Jon Tordoff started the creation in his home during lockdown because of his love for the national park in the heart of Cumbria.

Using up to 160,000 pieces of Lego, the model covers around 100 sq ft (9.29 sq m).

Speaking of why he chose to create the Lake District, he said: "It is a place I love to visit. A place I love to go and wild camp.

“At the time I started it you could not go out of your house.

“People did joke at the time saying I had built my own little holiday space in my cottage.

Jon Tordoff said it had been four decades since he had picked up a piece of Lego.

Jon Tordoff with his Lego build of the Lake District. Credit: ITV

"It all started with picking up one of the smallest Lego pieces off of the floor," he said.

Mr Tordoff's unfinished model has become too big to continue building in his home - so he has moved it to a local library.

He said he was inspired after seeing Lego builds of monuments and buildings.

"You don’t see as many landscapes I don’t think," he said.

“There is a lot more of it now but it almost looks less finished because now I am seeing more that I want to add to it."

