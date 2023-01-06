Scottish yoghurt producer Rowan Glen has confirmed that production will resume at its factory in Newton Stewart.

Dumfries and Galloway council stated in September that they would support workers whose jobs were under threat.

Rowan Glen's parent company put the Newton Stewart operations under threat as there were consultations to close.

In a post on their Facebook page Rowan Glen stated they were delighted to resume production in Newton Stewart, they said: "We wish to advise our customers that our fantastic quality Rowan Glen yoghurts are back in production at Newton Stewart.

"Shoppers in Scotland will start to see products back on the shelves at selected retailers this week.

"We are currently working hard to regain shelf space with all retailers and would love our loyal customers to come back on board together with new customers to support this iconic Scottish brand."

