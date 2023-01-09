Carlisle United have completed the signing of Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont on a six-month loan.

The 22-year-old joins the Blues following spells of being on loan away from Elland Road.

McCalmont impressed while on loan with Oldham Athletic in the National League during the 2020/21 season where he bagged ten goals and five assists in 39 matches.

He made the step-up to League One last campaign where he spent the season on loan with Morecambe.

He made 31 appearances for the Shrimps scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The four-time capped Northern Ireland international made his debut for the national side in 2019.

He has been with Leeds United since the age of nine and has played twice in the Carabao Cup, along with a series of appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Manager Paul Simpson said: “I'm delighted that we've secured Alfie for the rest of the season.

"He's a quality footballer who will add good competition to the group.

"I'm looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months."

McCalmont will wear squad number 35 during his time with Carlisle United.

