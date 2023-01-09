A footballer has appeared in court accused of attacking a social club doorman.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kyle Dempsey, who formerly played for Carlisle United, faces one charge which alleges he assaulted bouncer Daryl Jarvis, causing actual bodily harm.

Dempsey’s father Michael, a 50-year-old ex-rugby league professional, faces the same charge.

Dempsey senior also faces a second allegation of causing criminal damage to a door at Maryport Labour Club.

All charges arise out of an incident at the premises which reportedly occurred at around 10:40pm on Saturday 16 July, last year.

The incident occurred after Bolton faced Carlisle in a pre-season friendly.

The father and son appeared in the dock at Workington magistrates’ court on Monday 9 January.

Not guilty pleas were entered to the actual bodily harm assault charge on their behalf by a solicitor acting for the pair during a 10-minute hearing.

Kyle Dempsey played for Carlisle before he moved to Huddersfield Town Credit: PA Images

Pamela Fee, for the prosecution, outlined the circumstances of what she alleged was a “group” attack by the footballer and his father — one which she said had been captured on CCTV.

Mr Jarvis, she alleged, had been punched “multiple times” and “kneed” in the face.

The prosecutor added: “The injuries sustained are heavy bleeding to his head due to a cut, bruised ribs, suspected broken nose and chipped teeth.”

After hearing the prosecutor’s outline, magistrates concluded they could retain the case for a trial with their powers of sentencing in the event of any convictions being a maximum of 12 months’ imprisonment.

Kyle Dempsey, of Magnolia Way, Blackpool, and Michael Dempsey, Whitecroft, Maryport, both said they wished to have the case dealt with at Carlisle Crown Court.

Both are due to appear in front of a judge at the crown court on 6 February when a plea and trial preparation hearing is set to take place.

They were granted unconditional bail by magistrates.

