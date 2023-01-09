A Met Office yellow warning will be in place for parts of Cumbria on Tuesday, when heavy rainfall is expected to fall.

The warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday 9 January and will last until 8pm the same day.

The Met Office said predicted heavy rainfall means:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

The warning comes into place just days after Dumfries suffered one of its worst floods on record as the River Nith burst its banks.

In the Scottish Borders, one woman died as a result of the flooding on New Year's Eve. An eye-witness described seeing two women "clinging on for dear life" as they battled the floods in Walkerburn.

Ahead of Tuesday's yellow warning, the Met Office has issued advice about how to prepare an emergency flood kit.

Essential items to include are:

Insurance documents and list of contact numbers

Torch and spare batteries

First aid kit and any prescription medicines

Warm waterproof clothes and blankets

Bottled water and snacks

Battery or wind-up radio

Supplies for looking after your baby or pet

