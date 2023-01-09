A road is closed after a three-vehicle crash caused "substantial damage" to a property.

Police were called to the incident in St Nicholas Street, Carlisle, at about 2:49pm on Monday 9 January.

There were injuries reported but these are all believed to be minor.

St Nicholas Street is closed from the junction at Albion Street and London Road, to the Beaconsfield Street/five roads end junction.

The road will remain closed while the vehicles are recovered and the road is made safe.

Due to the damage caused to the property, this may take a significant amount of time, a spokesperson for Cumbria Police said.

Cumbria Police said congestion is already being experienced in the area and that drivers are asked to plan ahead and plan their route accordingly.

