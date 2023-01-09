Play Brightcove video

Watch as celebrities support Doddie Aid for 2023

Ewan McGregor and Lewis Capaldi are among the people to have pledged their support for this year's Doddie Aid.

The charity event, being held to honour Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, is aimed at raising funds to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

It was founded by former Scotland captain and British and Irish Lion, Rob Wainwright, and over the last two years has seen more than 30,000 participants cover four million miles and raise more than £2million for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Weir died in November at the age of 52, after being diagnosed with MND in 2017.

The event splits participants into six districts, with the winning district being the one which covers the furthest distance over the duration of the event.

Actor Ewan McGregor, who is among those backing the challenge, said: “He was a giant of a man in all regards.

"The way he tackled his MND diagnosis was inspirational.

"The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation works tirelessly in his name to raise funds for valuable research and won’t rest until a cure is found for this terrible disease.”

Scottish singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi said: “Come join me and the Doddie family and let’s help find a cure for motor neurone disease.”

To take part you can download the Doddie Aid app and sign up to a district to make a donation.

Bruce Aitchison, the South of Scotland team manager for Doddie Aid, said: “He knew that being Doddie Weir he would add weight to this thing.

"The progress that has been made since his diagnosis is probably exceeding anything that happened in the previous 30 or 40 years.

“To find a cure in our lifetime would be spectacular.

"It would be great for Kathy and the boys to feel that Doddie’s name and legacy has really counted towards helping other people.

"That is what Doddie did he knew that the future wasn’t great for him, but he wanted it to be better for others.

"So by finding a cure it would just be a fantastic thing for everyone that has included themselves in this MND fight.

“You can join for just £20 and a large proportion of that goes to the foundation to try and put in the pockets of the scientists who are able to find a cure for this thing called MND.

“Anyone can do it.

"You can walk round the block, you can take your dog for a walk and you can run marathons. You can swim thousands of kilometres, you can row, you can paddle we just want you involved.”

