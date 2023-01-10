Bird Flu outbreak confirmed at commercial poultry premises near Langwathby, Cumbria

A 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the premises. Credit: PA

There has been a confirmed outbreak of bird flu confirmed at a commercial premises in Cumbria.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Langwathby, near Penrith, on Monday 9 January.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has put in place a three kilometre protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone.

All poultry on the premises are set to be humanely culled, Defra said.

Since 1 October 2022 there has been 157 confirmed confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in the United Kingdom.

There have been:

  • 139 cases in England

  • 14 cases in Scotland

  • 3 cases in Wales

  • 1 case in Northern Ireland

The Animal and Plant Health Agency state that the main causes of bird flu in poultry and other captive birds are contact with:

  • wild birds, in particular waterfowl such as geese, ducks and swans and gulls

  • faeces from infected birds

  • dirty footwear, clothing and vehicles and equipment

In England the avian influenza prevention zone means that birds must be housed to protect them from bird flu.

