There has been a confirmed outbreak of bird flu confirmed at a commercial premises in Cumbria.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Langwathby, near Penrith, on Monday 9 January.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has put in place a three kilometre protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone.

All poultry on the premises are set to be humanely culled, Defra said.

Since 1 October 2022 there has been 157 confirmed confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in the United Kingdom.

There have been:

139 cases in England

14 cases in Scotland

3 cases in Wales

1 case in Northern Ireland

The Animal and Plant Health Agency state that the main causes of bird flu in poultry and other captive birds are contact with:

wild birds, in particular waterfowl such as geese, ducks and swans and gulls

faeces from infected birds

dirty footwear, clothing and vehicles and equipment

In England the avian influenza prevention zone means that birds must be housed to protect them from bird flu.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...