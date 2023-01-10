Catch up on Representing Border - 10 January 2023

Play Brightcove video

On the first programme of the new year Peter MacMahon sits down for an extended interview with the First Minister. With record waits in accident and emergency and the number of people stuck in hospital reaching a new high Nicola Sturgeon concedes the Scottish NHS is in crisis. Peter questions Ms Sturgeon on the pressures on the health service, her admiration for Prince Harry and he asks if her own party could reject her plan for a defacto referendum on independence. Also on the programme - strikes close primaries across the South of Scotland, and secondary schools will be shut on Wednesday with no end in sight to the teachers pay dispute

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: