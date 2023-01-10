Train services have been cancelled due to heavy flooding on the railway line.

All lines on the route between Oxenholme and Windermere are blocked due to the flooding.

Train services scheduled to be running to and from these stations will be cancelled.

Due to the flooding, the 12.39pm Oxenholme to Windermere was terminated at Staveley.

A statement from Northern rail said: "To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested between Oxenholme and Windermere.

"A further message will be sent once the operators are confirmed and we have an estimated time for presentation of the replacement vehicles."

Disruption is expected to at least 4:30pm.

