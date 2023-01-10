A driver momentarily fell asleep at the wheel and caused a head-on collision when travelling on the A66 near Penrith, a court has heard.

Alasdair Boyd, 45, was travelling westbound close to Brougham on 23 July last year when he nodded off at the wheel of his Mercedes.

For causing the crash, Alasdair Boyd has been handed a year's driving ban as part of his sentence.

Boyd’s vehicle swerved and crossed “three to four feet” into the eastbound lane, colliding with an oncoming white Ford Focus.

"There was damage to both vehicles," prosecutor Pam Ward told the court.

Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard both vehicles were damaged in the incident but no injuries were reported.

Magistrates heard Boyd was travelling from his home in Norfolk to visit his sister in Stirling, and had earlier stopped at Wetherby before continuing his journey on the A66.

Boyd was described as a man of exemplary character and was said to be "very, very remorseful".

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was supported in court by family members and a representative of his employer.

He had made full and frank admissions to police in the immediate aftermath, the court heard.

“This has weighed heavily upon him since July,” said his lawyer, Howard Catherall. “This was an aberration. There is no risk of a repeat.”

Mr Catherall added of the defendant falling asleep: “This was something which came upon him all of a sudden. Naturally had he turned the clock back, he would have pulled over.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month driving disqualification with Boyd, of Albury Walk, Norfolk, and told him he must also pass an extended re-test.

In addition, Boyd must complete 80 hours’ unpaid work as part of a community order.

