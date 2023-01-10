A flood warning and a number of alerts are in place across Cumbria.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place until 8pm on Tuesday 10 January.

Heavy rainfall is expected, with some flooding "likely", the Met Office said.

A number of alerts are in place across the county.

Where there are warnings, people are warned to take immediate action. Where alerts are issued, flooding is possible and people are encouraged to be prepared.

Flood warning:

Keswick campsite - River remains high on the River Greta, River Derwent and Derwent Water. Areas at risk include low lying areas bordering the shores of Derwent Water and the front of Keswick Camping and Caravan Club site.

Flood Alerts:

Coast from Silloth to St Bees

Lower River Eden

Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck

Rivers Kent and Bela

Rivers Lowther and Eamont

Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water

Upper River Ure

For further information about the alerts in place visit the Government's website.

