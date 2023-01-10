A whale has been removed from a beach after washing up on the sand.

The pilot whale was washed-up in Silloth, in West Cumbria.

The young animal was spotted by a member of the public and has now been removed from the beach.

Silloth RNLI Lifeboat workers as well as Silloth Harbour workers provided a driver and storage to house the animal.

A vehicle was used to remove the whale. Credit: Mark Ware

The whale has since been taken for a post mortem examination at Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

Anyone who finds a dead marine mammal can report it directly to CSIP on freephone 0800 652 0333.

The discovery was made at Silloth Beach. Credit: Ian Finlinson

When reporting a dead stranding, people are asked to give a clear description of location (The app what3words is useful), species if known, overall length and condition of the animal, for example: fresh; slightly decomposed; moderately decomposed; advanced decomposition and take photos.

