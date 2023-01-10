Pilot whale found washed up on beach in Silloth, West Cumbria
A whale has been removed from a beach after washing up on the sand.
The pilot whale was washed-up in Silloth, in West Cumbria.
The young animal was spotted by a member of the public and has now been removed from the beach.
Silloth RNLI Lifeboat workers as well as Silloth Harbour workers provided a driver and storage to house the animal.
The whale has since been taken for a post mortem examination at Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.
Anyone who finds a dead marine mammal can report it directly to CSIP on freephone 0800 652 0333.
When reporting a dead stranding, people are asked to give a clear description of location (The app what3words is useful), species if known, overall length and condition of the animal, for example: fresh; slightly decomposed; moderately decomposed; advanced decomposition and take photos.
